BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Iron ore gains as upbeat data outweighs renewed Sino-US trade tension

Published October 14, 2025

BEIJING: Iron ore futures gained on Monday as robust steel export in top consumer China, along with lower ore shipments, outweighed concerns over renewed Sino-US trade tensions.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange added 0.79 percent to USD107.2 per metric ton, as of 0808 GMT, after touching its highest level since September 22 at USD107.45 earlier.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 1.13 percent to hit the highest since September 26 at 804.5 yuan (USD112.82) a ton.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient surrendered earlier loss to trade higher after robust steel exports in September improved sentiment.

Supporting ore prices were lower shipments from major suppliers of Australia and Brazil in the week as of October 12, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Moreover, helping prices was firm demand with the average daily hot metal output among Chinese steelmakers at 2.42 million tons in the week as of October 10, 3.6 percent higher than the same period last year, Mysteel data showed.

But prices gains were curbed by caution on the revived trade spat between the world’s two largest economies.

