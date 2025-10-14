Iron ore gains as upbeat data outweighs renewed Sino-US trade tension

BEIJING: Iron ore futures gained on Monday as robust steel export in top consumer China, along with lower ore shipments, outweighed concerns over renewed Sino-US trade tensions.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange added 0.79 percent to USD107.2 per metric ton, as of 0808 GMT, after touching its highest level since September 22 at USD107.45 earlier.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 1.13 percent to hit the highest since September 26 at 804.5 yuan (USD112.82) a ton.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient surrendered earlier loss to trade higher after robust steel exports in September improved sentiment.

Supporting ore prices were lower shipments from major suppliers of Australia and Brazil in the week as of October 12, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Moreover, helping prices was firm demand with the average daily hot metal output among Chinese steelmakers at 2.42 million tons in the week as of October 10, 3.6 percent higher than the same period last year, Mysteel data showed.

But prices gains were curbed by caution on the revived trade spat between the world’s two largest economies.