KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 13, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.63 282.20 JPY 1.83 1.89 EURO 326.42 330.27 AED 76.78 77.52 GBP 375.81 380.09 SAR 75.03 75.65 INTERBANK 281.20 281.30 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025