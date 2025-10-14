KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 13, 2025) .
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 281.63 282.20 JPY 1.83 1.89
EURO 326.42 330.27 AED 76.78 77.52
GBP 375.81 380.09 SAR 75.03 75.65
INTERBANK 281.20 281.30
