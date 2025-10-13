BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘man of peace’ at Gaza deal signing

Published 13 Oct, 2025 10:37pm

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘man of peace’ at Gaza deal signing

Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb discusses investment, development financing in Washington meetings

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Madagascar’s president has left the country after Gen Z protests, officials say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

No immediate relief for PTI as court delays decision on CM’s oath

AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

Read more stories