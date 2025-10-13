PTI to move court if governor refuses to administer oath to CM Sohail Afridi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised a strategy to ensure the oath-taking of newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi, Aaj News reported on Monday.

PTI’s provincial president, Junaid Akbar, said the party would approach the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) if the governor declines to perform the ceremony.

“If the governor refuses to administer the oath, we will request the chief justice to either administer it himself or direct the governor to do so, or nominate another official for the task,” he stated.

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

He added that Advocate-General Shah Faisal Uthmanzai is preparing a writ petition to be filed if necessary, intending to complete the oath-taking process by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a constitutional standoff has emerged after Governor Kundi raised objections to former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation instead of accepting it, creating uncertainty over who will administer the oath to the new chief minister.

The opposition, led by Dr Ibadullah, has termed the chief minister’s election unconstitutional and announced plans to challenge it in court on Tuesday.

PTI, however, remains confident of prevailing.

“Just as we succeeded in electing our chief minister, we will also ensure his oath is taken,” Junaid Akbar asserted, expressing optimism that the issue would soon be resolved in the party’s favour.