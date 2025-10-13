BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
DGKC 238.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.07 (-2.88%)
FCCL 55.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.24%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
HUBC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.79%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 202.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.58%)
PAEL 54.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
POWER 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.24%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.47%)
PREMA 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.32%)
PRL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.55%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.66%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
TREET 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.62%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.18%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,769 Decreased By -278.3 (-1.63%)
BR30 52,975 Decreased By -1175.3 (-2.17%)
KSE100 160,427 Decreased By -2670.7 (-1.64%)
KSE30 49,258 Decreased By -926.2 (-1.85%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 11:08am

Cross-border escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan dented investor sentiments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 shedding nearly 3,000 points during the opening minutes of trading on Monday.

However, the KSE-100 index rebounded from key support levels, as renewed buying interest in select blue-chip stocks helped the market recover part of its earlier losses.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was at 160,582.92, a decrease of 2,515.27 points or 1.54%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL and UBL, traded in the red.

“The selling pressure is mainly due to the developments over the weekend, including geopolitical factors and cross-border tensions,” Sana Tawfik of Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The analyst added that global equities have also come under pressure.

Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, echoed similar views, saying that the market is down due to weak investor sentiment following cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Investors remain cautious amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and profit-taking after recent gains,” he added.

At least 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 200 militants killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pak-Afghan border, following the unprovoked attack launched from Afghan territory, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the fighting broke out late Saturday night after an unprovoked offensive by Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliated militant groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the previous week, the PSX saw declines across most sectors, reduced trading volumes, and weaker capitalisation following several weeks of sustained advances. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined 3.5% to settle at 163,098.19 points.

Globally, Asian stocks got off to a rocky start on Monday after fresh broadsides in the US-China trade war spooked markets with already stretched valuations, though there were signs risk sentiment had steadied with Wall Street futures bouncing.

A holiday in Japan and the United States made for choppy early trading, and political uncertainty still shrouded Japanese and European assets.

While US President Donald Trump had threatened 100% tariffs on China from November 1, he sounded more conciliatory over the weekend, posting that everything would be fine and the US didn’t want to “hurt” China.

Beijing on Sunday defended its curbs on exports of rare earth elements and equipment as a response to US aggression, but stopped short of imposing new levies on US products.

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are due to meet in Egypt on Monday to discuss ceasefire plans for Gaza.

Japanese markets had their own problems with the ascension of new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi to prime minister, now in doubt, contributing to a sharp rebound in the yen and a 5% dive in Nikkei futures on Friday.

The Nikkei was closed on Monday. Futures were trading up 1.3% at 46,690, but that was still far below the cash close of 48,088.

Shares in South Korea slid 2.1%, while Australia lost 0.5%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan and Afghanistan KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks Pakistan Afghanistan tensions

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories