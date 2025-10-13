BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
PBF urges govt to reduce taxes and electricity tariffs

Press Release Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:15am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has urged the government to reduce heavy taxation and soaring electricity tariffs, warning that current economic policies are choking business growth and driving investors away.

Addressing a press conference in Sargodha, PBF Chief Organiser Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said that the country needs a Charter of Economy from Parliament to ensure policy continuity and long-term economic planning.

He pointed out that doing business in Pakistan has become increasingly difficult, as 45 percent of a business’s income goes to the government in the form of taxes. “If you earn 100 rupees, the government takes 45 rupees.

PBF for reducing electricity tariffs to Rs26 per kWh

In such a scenario, running a sustainable business is nearly impossible,” he stated. He criticized the government for making the 10 percent super tax, initially presented as a temporary measure, a permanent one, further burdening businesses. He noted that Pakistan’s corporate tax rate is now the highest in the region, whereas countries like the United States and the United Kingdom maintain significantly lower tax rates while also providing quality public services.

Jawad expressed serious concern over Pakistan’s economic outlook, saying that the economy remains in crisis and is not on the right trajectory. He cited recent economic indicators from September 2025, highlighting that inflation has surged back to nearly 6 percent, while the trade deficit has ballooned to USD3.5 billion.

He warned that the debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to 70 percent, with total national debt exceeding Rs 80.6 trillion and a fiscal deficit reaching Rs 7.1 trillion, which he described as alarming.

He also criticized Pakistan’s electricity tariff, currently at 13 cents per unit, the highest in the region. In contrast, India and Bangladesh offer electricity at 8 cents per unit. According to him, such high rates are stifling industrial activity and making exports uncompetitive. He reiterated that boosting exports is essential to improving Pakistan’s economic condition and reducing both inflation and unemployment.

Jawad strongly argued that bureaucracy alone cannot manage the economy and stressed the need for the private sector and economic experts to be included in the policymaking process.

He called for a district-wise economic development model, which he believes would promote local industries and generate employment at the grassroots level. He also pointed out that Sargodha has lagged behind Faisalabad in industrial development, and the government must take region-specific measures to address disparities.

Concluding his address, Jawad said the Pakistan Business Forum will continue to raise its voice against flawed government policies, while also acknowledging and appreciating positive steps where taken. He emphasized that reviving Pakistan’s economy is impossible without the inclusion and support of the private sector.

The press conference was also attended by senior representatives of the Pakistan Business Forum from Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad, who echoed these views and called for immediate policy reforms to safeguard the future of Pakistan’s economy.

