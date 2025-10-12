Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office

US President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Trump posted on Truth Social early on Sunday.
Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, the new U.S. ambassador to India.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 10
|
281.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 10
|
280.97
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 10
|
151.19
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 10
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 10
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
6,552.51
|
India Sensex / Oct 10
|
82,500.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 10
|
48,088.80
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
22,204.43
|
Hang Seng / Oct 10
|
26,290.32
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 10
|
9,427.47
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
46,479.60
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 10
|
24,241.46
|
France CAC40 / Oct 10
|
7,918
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 10
|
58.90
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 10
|
15,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
360,597
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 10
|
4,017.79
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 10
|
63.84
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 12
|
268.68
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 12
|
276.81
|Stock
|Price
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
6.37
▲ 1 (18.62%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.35
▲ 0.77 (11.7%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
10.18
▲ 1 (10.89%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26.27
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Metro Steel / Sep 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
18.68
▲ 1.7 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Sep 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
48.13
▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Sep 19
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
18.91
▲ 1.72 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 19
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
61.78
▲ 5.62 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Sep 19
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
45.94
▲ 4.18 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.92
▲ 2.63 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.35
▼ -0.63 (-10.54%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 19
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
26.46
▼ -2.94 (-10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
247.10
▼ -27.46 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 19
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
33.80
▼ -3.75 (-9.99%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 19
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
8.55
▼ -0.91 (-9.62%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 19
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.62 (-9.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 19
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
32.50
▼ -3.21 (-8.99%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Sep 19
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
105.19
▼ -9.18 (-8.03%)
|
Olympia Mills / Sep 19
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36.50
▼ -3.05 (-7.71%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Sep 19
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
6.09
▼ -0.5 (-7.59%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
169,773,055
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
165,854,902
▲ 2.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
162,011,397
▼ -0.11
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
135,091,867
▲ 0.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
94,275,609
▲ 0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 19
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
89,879,525
▲ 0.65
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
77,889,542
▲ 1.6
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
74,618,668
▲ 0.09
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 19
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
66,954,977
▼ -0.23
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Sep 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
58,032,740
▼ -0.21
