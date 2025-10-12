KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 95.016 billion, and the numbers of lots traded were 98,105.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 56.340 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 21.704 billion), COTS (PKR 9.609 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.805 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 994.758 million), Crude Oil (PKR 1.633 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 68.635 million), DJ (PKR 275.658 million), SP500 (PKR 444.412 million), Palladium (PKR 370.789 million), Natural Gas (PKR 299.511 million), Copper (PKR 373.812 million), Brent (PKR 64.695 million), and Aluminum (PKR 16.247 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 17.687 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 4.572 million), Corn (PKR 5.934 million), and Wheat (PKR 7.181 million). Soybean recorded no trading activity for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025