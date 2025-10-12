BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-12

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 95.016 billion, and the numbers of lots traded were 98,105.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 56.340 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 21.704 billion), COTS (PKR 9.609 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.805 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 994.758 million), Crude Oil (PKR 1.633 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 68.635 million), DJ (PKR 275.658 million), SP500 (PKR 444.412 million), Palladium (PKR 370.789 million), Natural Gas (PKR 299.511 million), Copper (PKR 373.812 million), Brent (PKR 64.695 million), and Aluminum (PKR 16.247 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 17.687 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 4.572 million), Corn (PKR 5.934 million), and Wheat (PKR 7.181 million). Soybean recorded no trading activity for the day.

