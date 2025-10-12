Gold eyes eighth weekly gain on safe-haven rush

NEW YORK: Gold rebounded from earlier losses on Friday and was on track for an eighth consecutive weekly gain, driven by broad political and economic uncertainty and expectations of further US rate cuts, while silver hovered near a record high.

Spot gold, which hit a record high of USD4,059.05 on Wednesday, was up 0.6 percent at USD3,998.02 per ounce as of 1112 GMT - a gain of 2.9 percent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery rose 1percent to USD4,012.30. Non-yielding bullion is traditionally considered a hedge during times of broader uncertainty.

“Gold is no longer just a defensive asset — it’s becoming an offensive one. In this environment, it stands as the strongest alternative to the dollar and a true measure of trust in the global financial system,” said Alex Ebkarian, COO at Allegiance Gold, adding that gold is in a secular bull market for the next five years. Multiple factors were supporting the rally, including geopolitical risks, robust central bank buying, exchange-traded fund inflows, expectations of US rate cuts, and trade-related uncertainties. Silver rose 2.6 percent to USD50.40 per ounce a day after touching a record high of USD51.22.

It has gained 74 percent so far this year. “Given the increase in lease rates, a pronounced backwardation curve, and lack of liquidity in London OTC, one should anticipate greater volatility for silver,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved. Backwardation is when a commodity’s spot price is higher than its future price. “If contango (the opposite of backwardation) returns and stress eases, a short pullback could emerge (in silver) — and that may prove to be the next great buying opportunity,” Ebkarian said.

The US dollar index fell 0.2 percent, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting revealed policymakers were open to rate cuts to address labour market risks, though inflation concerns persisted.

Investors still anticipate two Fed rate cuts of 25 basis points each in October and December. Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with the Hamas on Friday. In other metals, platinum was up 0.7 percent to USD1,629.49 and palladium gained 3percent to USD1,454.59. Both these metals were headed for weekly gains.