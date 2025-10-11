BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Aurangzeb heads to US amid hopes of staff-level agreement

Published October 11, 2025

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in the plenary meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, read a statement from the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

According to the statement, the finance minister will hold meetings with top officials of the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) during his visit to the US.

He will also hold a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Moreover, Aurangzeb will also meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the G24 and Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) platform, where he will address as the keynote speaker.

On Friday, the finance minister expressed confidence that a staff-level agreement would be reached soon with the IMF during his visit to Washington.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Aurangzeb will attend two key events organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Pakistan Minister of Finance will meet with the counterpart leaders of China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Aurangzeb’s meetings with top White House officials are also part of the schedule, read the statement.

During his visit, the finance minister will also meet the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee and senior officials of the US State and Treasury Departments and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Aurangzeb will interact with the officials and members of the US-Pakistan Business Council on tax proposals and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He will also meet with officials of global credit rating agencies, commercial banks, and especially investment banks in the Middle East.

While addressing various investment forums and seminars, the finance minister will explain the economic scenario of the country.

He will also visit US think tanks, including the Atlantic Council and Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE).

