Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb informed the National Assembly on Friday that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan increased by 27.2 percent in the financial year 2025, rising from USD3.17 billion to USD4.027 billion.

In a written response to a question, the minister stated that FDI inflows had already seen a 23.3 percent increase during FY 2024, climbing from USD2.57 billion to USD3.17 billion, followed by another significant jump in FY 2025.

He further informed the House that refunds worth Rs30.22 billion are currently pending for 293,232 exporters. These cases, he added, are being regularly forwarded to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for disbursement.

Additionally, refunds amounting to Rs10.88 billion remain pending for 94,379 exporters during the first two months (July and August) of FY 2025-26.

In the absence of the finance minister from the House, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry responded to supplementary questions, reiterating that FDI rose by 27.2 percent to $4,026.6 million in FY 2025. He also noted a record surge in remittances during recent months.

Chaudhry informed the House that a regulatory framework has been developed to oversee cryptocurrency operations in the country. He highlighted the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority and the Pakistan Crypto Council to ensure effective oversight of the sector.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Planning Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani stated that several projects have been launched to reduce poverty and uplift underdeveloped regions.

He said a Rs40 billion initiative is currently underway to improve living standards in the 20 poorest districts of Pakistan.

Providing an update on privatization, the parliamentary secretary for privatization Aasia Ishaque told the House that the pre-bidding process for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been completed, with bidding expected by the end of November.

She added that bids for the First Woman Bank have already been received, with the sale and purchase agreement scheduled for October 17. The agreement for the House Building Finance Corporation is expected to be finalized before the end of December.

