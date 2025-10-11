WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 10, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 09-Oct-25 08-Oct-25 07-Oct-25 06-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102946
Euro 0.851929 0.852883 0.853943 0.854931
Japanese yen 0.00480628 0.0048164 0.00486568 0.00487733
U.K. pound 0.981028 0.98393 0.98281 0.982754
U.S. dollar 0.733726 0.733537 0.731993 0.732087
Algerian dinar 0.00563992 0.00564249 0.00563966 0.00563988
Australian dollar 0.484846 0.481494 0.483994
Botswana pula 0.0553963 0.0552353 0.0553387 0.0552726
Brazilian real 0.137063 0.137312 0.137188 0.137559
Brunei dollar 0.566978 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587
Canadian dollar 0.52409 0.525758 0.524689 0.524606
Chilean peso 0.000771166 0.000762822 0.000760046 0.000760081
Czech koruna 0.0350261 0.0350221 0.0350992 0.0351813
Danish krone 0.114096 0.114224 0.114374 0.1145
Indian rupee 0.00826384 0.00826145 0.00824949 0.00824553
Israeli New Shekel 0.226319 0.223708 0.223129
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40172 2.4011 2.39958 2.39989
Malaysian ringgit 0.174096 0.173845 0.173705 0.173727
Mauritian rupee 0.0161779 0.015916 0.016043 0.0161281
Mexican peso 0.0399133 0.0399798 0.0398338 0.0398897
New Zealand dollar 0.425011 0.422407 0.426715 0.42666
Norwegian krone 0.0732905 0.0734455 0.0735997 0.0735677
Omani rial 1.90826 1.90777 1.90375 1.904
Peruvian sol 0.212921 0.211865 0.211342
Philippine peso 0.0126293 0.0126037 0.0125861 0.0126248
Polish zloty 0.200149 0.200316 0.20065 0.200869
Qatari riyal 0.201573 0.201521 0.201097 0.201123
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19566 0.19561 0.195198 0.195223
Singapore dollar 0.566978 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587
Swedish krona 0.0775397 0.077793 0.0779892 0.0778059
Swiss franc 0.916241 0.917151 0.91832 0.916828
Thai baht 0.022509 0.0225891 0.0225166 0.0226106
Trinidadian dollar 0.108304 0.108499 0.108517 0.108377
U.A.E. dirham 0.199789 0.199738 0.199317 0.199343
Uruguayan peso 0.018318 0.0183233 0.0183434 0.0183503
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
