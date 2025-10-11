WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 10, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 09-Oct-25 08-Oct-25 07-Oct-25 06-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102946 Euro 0.851929 0.852883 0.853943 0.854931 Japanese yen 0.00480628 0.0048164 0.00486568 0.00487733 U.K. pound 0.981028 0.98393 0.98281 0.982754 U.S. dollar 0.733726 0.733537 0.731993 0.732087 Algerian dinar 0.00563992 0.00564249 0.00563966 0.00563988 Australian dollar 0.484846 0.481494 0.483994 Botswana pula 0.0553963 0.0552353 0.0553387 0.0552726 Brazilian real 0.137063 0.137312 0.137188 0.137559 Brunei dollar 0.566978 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587 Canadian dollar 0.52409 0.525758 0.524689 0.524606 Chilean peso 0.000771166 0.000762822 0.000760046 0.000760081 Czech koruna 0.0350261 0.0350221 0.0350992 0.0351813 Danish krone 0.114096 0.114224 0.114374 0.1145 Indian rupee 0.00826384 0.00826145 0.00824949 0.00824553 Israeli New Shekel 0.226319 0.223708 0.223129 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.40172 2.4011 2.39958 2.39989 Malaysian ringgit 0.174096 0.173845 0.173705 0.173727 Mauritian rupee 0.0161779 0.015916 0.016043 0.0161281 Mexican peso 0.0399133 0.0399798 0.0398338 0.0398897 New Zealand dollar 0.425011 0.422407 0.426715 0.42666 Norwegian krone 0.0732905 0.0734455 0.0735997 0.0735677 Omani rial 1.90826 1.90777 1.90375 1.904 Peruvian sol 0.212921 0.211865 0.211342 Philippine peso 0.0126293 0.0126037 0.0125861 0.0126248 Polish zloty 0.200149 0.200316 0.20065 0.200869 Qatari riyal 0.201573 0.201521 0.201097 0.201123 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19566 0.19561 0.195198 0.195223 Singapore dollar 0.566978 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587 Swedish krona 0.0775397 0.077793 0.0779892 0.0778059 Swiss franc 0.916241 0.917151 0.91832 0.916828 Thai baht 0.022509 0.0225891 0.0225166 0.0226106 Trinidadian dollar 0.108304 0.108499 0.108517 0.108377 U.A.E. dirham 0.199789 0.199738 0.199317 0.199343 Uruguayan peso 0.018318 0.0183233 0.0183434 0.0183503 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

