BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-11

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 10, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        09-Oct-25      08-Oct-25      07-Oct-25      06-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102946
Euro                             0.851929       0.852883       0.853943       0.854931
Japanese yen                   0.00480628      0.0048164     0.00486568     0.00487733
U.K. pound                       0.981028        0.98393        0.98281       0.982754
U.S. dollar                      0.733726       0.733537       0.731993       0.732087
Algerian dinar                 0.00563992     0.00564249     0.00563966     0.00563988
Australian dollar                0.484846       0.481494       0.483994
Botswana pula                   0.0553963      0.0552353      0.0553387      0.0552726
Brazilian real                   0.137063       0.137312       0.137188       0.137559
Brunei dollar                    0.566978       0.566307       0.567041       0.566587
Canadian dollar                   0.52409       0.525758       0.524689       0.524606
Chilean peso                  0.000771166    0.000762822    0.000760046    0.000760081
Czech koruna                    0.0350261      0.0350221      0.0350992      0.0351813
Danish krone                     0.114096       0.114224       0.114374         0.1145
Indian rupee                   0.00826384     0.00826145     0.00824949     0.00824553
Israeli New Shekel               0.226319       0.223708                      0.223129
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40172         2.4011        2.39958        2.39989
Malaysian ringgit                0.174096       0.173845       0.173705       0.173727
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161779       0.015916       0.016043      0.0161281
Mexican peso                    0.0399133      0.0399798      0.0398338      0.0398897
New Zealand dollar               0.425011       0.422407       0.426715        0.42666
Norwegian krone                 0.0732905      0.0734455      0.0735997      0.0735677
Omani rial                        1.90826        1.90777        1.90375          1.904
Peruvian sol                     0.212921                      0.211865       0.211342
Philippine peso                 0.0126293      0.0126037      0.0125861      0.0126248
Polish zloty                     0.200149       0.200316        0.20065       0.200869
Qatari riyal                     0.201573       0.201521       0.201097       0.201123
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19566        0.19561       0.195198       0.195223
Singapore dollar                 0.566978       0.566307       0.567041       0.566587
Swedish krona                   0.0775397       0.077793      0.0779892      0.0778059
Swiss franc                      0.916241       0.917151        0.91832       0.916828
Thai baht                        0.022509      0.0225891      0.0225166      0.0226106
Trinidadian dollar               0.108304       0.108499       0.108517       0.108377
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199789       0.199738       0.199317       0.199343
Uruguayan peso                   0.018318      0.0183233      0.0183434      0.0183503
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories