BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2025 09:43pm

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has successfully scaled Carstensz Pyramid, the highest peak in Oceania located on New Guinea Island, completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge by climbing the tallest mountains on all seven continents.

After seven years of perseverance and expeditions spanning Asia to Antarctica, Asad has joined the ranks of a select few climbers in the world to achieve this remarkable feat.

In a video message from the summit, Asad said, “I am standing on the highest peak of the seventh continent. The mission that began seven years ago has finally been completed. I have raised my flag and I proudly say, Pakistan Zindabad — long live Pakistan!”

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Asad said he had fulfilled his lifelong dream and vowed to continue pursuing new milestones for Pakistan.

“I request everyone to keep supporting future Pakistani climbers the same way you supported me,” he added.

Asad’s accomplishment marks a proud moment for Pakistan’s mountaineering community, symbolising national resilience and ambition on the global stage.

Carstensz Pyramid Seven Summits challenge Asad Ali Memon

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

White House says Nobel Committee puts ‘politics over peace’

KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

PC board recommends reference price for First Women Bank privatisation

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

Pakistan’s Khairpur SEZ recognised as best zone for foreign investment in Asia-Pacific

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

Read more stories