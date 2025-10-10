Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has successfully scaled Carstensz Pyramid, the highest peak in Oceania located on New Guinea Island, completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge by climbing the tallest mountains on all seven continents.

After seven years of perseverance and expeditions spanning Asia to Antarctica, Asad has joined the ranks of a select few climbers in the world to achieve this remarkable feat.

In a video message from the summit, Asad said, “I am standing on the highest peak of the seventh continent. The mission that began seven years ago has finally been completed. I have raised my flag and I proudly say, Pakistan Zindabad — long live Pakistan!”

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Asad said he had fulfilled his lifelong dream and vowed to continue pursuing new milestones for Pakistan.

“I request everyone to keep supporting future Pakistani climbers the same way you supported me,” he added.

Asad’s accomplishment marks a proud moment for Pakistan’s mountaineering community, symbolising national resilience and ambition on the global stage.