DG ISPR says appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

  • Terrorists get support from local as well as foreign elements, says military spokesperson
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 04:06pm
LIVE: DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses press conference

Spokesperson of Pakistan’s armed forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a press conference on counterterrorism actions amid security challenges faced by the country.

Addressing the presser at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, the director-general (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) questioned if resolution of every issue lied in holding dialogue.

If negotiation was the solution for every problem then do you think it would have been right if Pakistan held talks with India after it attacked inside Pakistan, he asked.

“When your forces go after terrorists, voices are heard of holding talks with them. We are confused through politics and misleading narratives are built on the matter of terrorism,” he said.

Terrorists get support from local as well as foreign elements, he said. He said terrorists involved in cross-border attacks had a bastion and backing in Afghanista.

Whereas, in the Doha agreement, it was decided that the Afghan soil will not be used against any state, he said.

The DG ISPR said India used Afghanistan as a base for operations against Pakistan.

“Our demand to Afghanistan is your soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan,” he said.

Appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated, he said, adding that the state of Pakistan could not be left on the whims of one person.

He also said Pakistan’s armed forces wiped out more than 900 terrorists this year in more than 10,000 intelligence based operations in KP. Whereas, 516 soldiers and citizens have been martyred this year, he added. The largest number of Kharjis were decimated in the last one decade and more than 30 suicide bombers hailed from Afghanistan, he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry asked if the current strength of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was 3,200, was enough.

The prevailing terrorism in KP was due to political and criminal nexus. Non-customs paid vehicles were used in terrorist attacks, he said. With smuggling terrorists will also infilterate, he added.

“The gap of misgovernance is being filled with blood of our martyrs,” he said.

The Pakistan’s military spokesperson said to protect the lives of the people of Pakistan, forces were doing, and will continue to do, whatever was necessary.

The National Action Plan (NAP), however, was not being implemented in its true spirit, he said.

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

More to follow…

