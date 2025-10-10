BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
BOP 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
CNERGY 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CPHL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.06%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 241.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.42%)
FCCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
FFL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 211.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.07%)
KEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.64%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
MLCF 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.64%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.95%)
PPL 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PREMA 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.92%)
PRL 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.81%)
SNGP 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.45%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.76%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.39%)
TREET 29.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 17,222 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)
BR30 54,717 Increased By 410.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 164,754 Increased By 223.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 50,697 Increased By 62.2 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 01:28pm

NEW DELHI: India will reopen its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul that was shut four years ago, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, a significant move that expands the diplomatic links of the country governed by the Taliban.

India had closed its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO forces in 2021, but opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.

About a dozen countries including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration.

New Delhi’s announcement came as Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi began talks with Jaishankar on what is the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since 2021.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” he said, adding that India’s “technical mission” in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.

Jaishankar did not mention a timeline for the change.

Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India aiming to boost ties with New Delhi. Analysts say the trip highlights Taliban efforts to expand engagement with regional powers in a quest for economic relations and eventual diplomatic recognition.

India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but New Delhi does not recognise the Taliban government.

Western diplomats have said the Taliban administration’s path to recognition is being stalled by its curbs on women.

Talks between the two countries are expected to include discussions on political, economic and trade issues, the Afghan foreign ministry said this week.

Muttaqi’s trip was made possible after the U.N. Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban on him to allow diplomatic engagements abroad.

He is among Afghan Taliban members who are under U.N. sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze. Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomacy.

India Afghanistan Subrahmanyam Jaishankar India and Afghanistan U.S. led NATO forces in 2021

Comments

200 characters

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Stocks recover after early decline, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains grip against US dollar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil prices fall slightly as risk premium fades after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Read more stories