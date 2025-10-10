BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
Sports

Warrican strikes before lunch but India 94-1 in bid for series sweep

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India lost the wicket of KL Rahul en route to 94 for one at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test against West Indies in New Delhi on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was 40 not out after his opening stand of 58 with Rahul, with B Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time since taking over India’s test captaincy earlier this year and elected to bat in their bid to secure a 2-0 series sweep.

The openers were largely untroubled in the morning session, though there was a brief stir when Anderson Phillip struck Rahul, then on 19, on the pad.

West Indies captain Roston Chase reviewed the not-out decision, but the on-field call stood.

The West Indies introduced the spin services of Khary Pierre in the 15th over but he did not give the Indian openers too much trouble.

The left-arm spinner rather had to briefly leave the field for a concussion test after being struck on the forehead while trying to stop a ball.

When he returned to bowl, Rahul welcomed him by stepping out and hitting the ball over long on for the first six of the innings.

Chase introduced Jomel Warrican to have spin bowlers from both ends and the move immediately paid off.

Warrican’s third delivery lured Rahul (38) out of the crease and spun past the bat before nestling into the gloves of Tevin Imlach, who had all the time in the world to whip the bails off.

