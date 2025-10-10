BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
BOP 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
CNERGY 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CPHL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.06%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 241.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.42%)
FCCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
FFL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 211.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.07%)
KEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.64%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
MLCF 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.64%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.95%)
PPL 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PREMA 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.92%)
PRL 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.81%)
SNGP 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.45%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.76%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.39%)
TREET 29.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 17,222 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)
BR30 54,717 Increased By 410.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 164,754 Increased By 223.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 50,697 Increased By 62.2 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks recover after early decline, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

  • The benchmark index lost over 2,000 points during the opening minutes of trading
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 12:16pm

After initial selling pressure, positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 200 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

The market started on a negative note, shedding over 2,000 points to hit an intra-day low of 162,411.25. However, it recouped sharply and by 12pm, the benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 164,754.42, up by 223.62 points or 0.14%.

In a key development, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in September 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday.

Remittances increased by 11.3% year-on-year (YoY), compared to $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 1%, compared to $3.1 billion in August.

Moreover, two pivotal memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, marking significant progress in K-Electric’s ownership and future collaboration framework.

The first MoU was signed for the sale and purchase of shares in KES Power Ltd. The second MoU was signed between K-Electric Limited and Trident Energy Ltd to explore strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s power sector.

On Thursday, PSX closed on a negative note as broad-based selling pressure erased early gains, dragging key indices lower by the close. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 735.94 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 164,530.81.

Globally, Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading, while commodity markets took a breather after their recent charge higher.

Globally, regional markets remain on track for one of their best years in a decade, firmly outstripping gains for US counterparts as President Donald Trump’s package of economic policies and tariffs prompts a surge of orders across the region to meet booming demand for AI-linked technology hardware.

The US trading session marked the point where a number of “well-subscribed, high-momentum trades” including gold, silver, crypto, and much of the S&P 500 “finally showed signs of exhaustion,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, last down 0.2% as its gains for the week hung in the balance, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild declines.

Shares in Hong Kong were down the most, off 1.1%, while the Australian market slid 0.1% against a backdrop of volatile commodity markets. In South Korea, stocks surged 1.7%, extending gains for the region’s best-performing index.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Stocks recover after early decline, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Intra-day update: rupee maintains grip against US dollar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil prices fall slightly as risk premium fades after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Read more stories