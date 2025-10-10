BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
BOP 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
CNERGY 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CPHL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.06%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 241.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.42%)
FCCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
FFL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 211.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.07%)
KEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.64%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
MLCF 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.64%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.95%)
PPL 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PREMA 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.92%)
PRL 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.81%)
SNGP 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.45%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.76%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.39%)
TREET 29.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 17,222 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)
BR30 54,717 Increased By 410.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 164,754 Increased By 223.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 50,697 Increased By 62.2 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall slightly as risk premium fades after Gaza deal

  • Brent crude futures were down 7 cents at $65.15 a barrel
Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 11:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices declined slightly on Friday after settling 1.6% lower in the previous session as the market’s risk premium faded after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a plan to end the war in Gaza.

Brent crude futures were down 7 cents at $65.15 a barrel by 0338 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2 cents to $61.49. Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement on Thursday in the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Under the deal, which Israel’s government ratified on Friday, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas will free all remaining hostages it captured in the attack that precipitated the war, in exchange for hundreds of prisoners held by Israel.

On a weekly basis, both benchmarks were up around 1% after falling steeply last week.

Prices climbed about 1% on Wednesday to a one-week high because of the stalled progress on a Ukraine peace deal, a sign that sanctions against Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, could continue.

The Gaza ceasefire deal was a major step towards ending the two-year war that has raised the risk of oil supply disruptions, Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note on Friday.

“This (deal) saw the focus move back to the impending oil surplus, as OPEC proceeds with the unwinding of production cuts,” Hynes said.

A smaller-than-expected November hike in output agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) on Sunday eased some of those oversupply concerns.

“Markets’ expectations for a sharp ramp up in crude supply have not manifested themselves in substantially lower prices,” BMI analysts said in a note on Friday.

“The most recent rise in production is lower than previously feared contributing to a slight rise in prices for the week,” they said.

Investors are also worried that a prolonged US government shutdown could dampen the American economy and hurt oil demand in the world’s largest crude consumer.

Crude Oil Oil prices WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall slightly as risk premium fades after Gaza deal

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Stocks recover after early decline, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains grip against US dollar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Read more stories