Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 09, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-Oct-25       7-Oct-25       6-Oct-25       3-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro                             0.852883       0.853943       0.854931       0.855857
Japanese yen                     0.004816       0.004866       0.004877       0.004951
U.K. pound                        0.98393        0.98281       0.982754       0.981201
U.S. dollar                      0.733537       0.731993       0.732087       0.729382
Algerian dinar                   0.005642        0.00564        0.00564
Australian dollar                0.481494       0.483994                      0.480736
Botswana pula                    0.055235       0.055339       0.055273       0.055068
Brazilian real                   0.137312       0.137188       0.137559       0.136353
Brunei dollar                    0.566307       0.567041       0.566587       0.565544
Canadian dollar                  0.525758       0.524689       0.524606       0.522742
Chilean peso                     0.000763        0.00076        0.00076       0.000759
Czech koruna                     0.035022       0.035099       0.035181       0.035265
Danish krone                     0.114224       0.114374         0.1145       0.114623
Indian rupee                     0.008261       0.008249       0.008246       0.008216
Israeli New Shekel               0.223708                      0.223129       0.220025
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4011        2.39958        2.39989
Malaysian ringgit                0.173845       0.173705       0.173727       0.173065
Mauritian rupee                  0.015916       0.016043       0.016128       0.016008
Mexican peso                      0.03998       0.039834        0.03989       0.039662
New Zealand dollar               0.422407       0.426715        0.42666       0.424537
Norwegian krone                  0.073446         0.0736       0.073568        0.07331
Omani rial                        1.90777        1.90375          1.904
Peruvian sol                     0.211865       0.211342       0.209653
Philippine peso                  0.012604       0.012586       0.012625       0.012543
Polish zloty                     0.200316        0.20065       0.200869       0.201192
Qatari riyal                     0.201521       0.201097       0.201123
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19561       0.195198       0.195223
Singapore dollar                 0.566307       0.567041       0.566587       0.565544
Swedish krona                    0.077793       0.077989       0.077806       0.077784
Swiss franc                      0.917151        0.91832       0.916828       0.915504
Thai baht                        0.022589       0.022517       0.022611       0.022487
Trinidadian dollar               0.108499       0.108517       0.108377       0.108097
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199738       0.199317       0.199343
Uruguayan peso                   0.018323       0.018343        0.01835       0.018295
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

