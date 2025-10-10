WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 09, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Oct-25 7-Oct-25 6-Oct-25 3-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.852883 0.853943 0.854931 0.855857 Japanese yen 0.004816 0.004866 0.004877 0.004951 U.K. pound 0.98393 0.98281 0.982754 0.981201 U.S. dollar 0.733537 0.731993 0.732087 0.729382 Algerian dinar 0.005642 0.00564 0.00564 Australian dollar 0.481494 0.483994 0.480736 Botswana pula 0.055235 0.055339 0.055273 0.055068 Brazilian real 0.137312 0.137188 0.137559 0.136353 Brunei dollar 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 Canadian dollar 0.525758 0.524689 0.524606 0.522742 Chilean peso 0.000763 0.00076 0.00076 0.000759 Czech koruna 0.035022 0.035099 0.035181 0.035265 Danish krone 0.114224 0.114374 0.1145 0.114623 Indian rupee 0.008261 0.008249 0.008246 0.008216 Israeli New Shekel 0.223708 0.223129 0.220025 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.4011 2.39958 2.39989 Malaysian ringgit 0.173845 0.173705 0.173727 0.173065 Mauritian rupee 0.015916 0.016043 0.016128 0.016008 Mexican peso 0.03998 0.039834 0.03989 0.039662 New Zealand dollar 0.422407 0.426715 0.42666 0.424537 Norwegian krone 0.073446 0.0736 0.073568 0.07331 Omani rial 1.90777 1.90375 1.904 Peruvian sol 0.211865 0.211342 0.209653 Philippine peso 0.012604 0.012586 0.012625 0.012543 Polish zloty 0.200316 0.20065 0.200869 0.201192 Qatari riyal 0.201521 0.201097 0.201123 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19561 0.195198 0.195223 Singapore dollar 0.566307 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 Swedish krona 0.077793 0.077989 0.077806 0.077784 Swiss franc 0.917151 0.91832 0.916828 0.915504 Thai baht 0.022589 0.022517 0.022611 0.022487 Trinidadian dollar 0.108499 0.108517 0.108377 0.108097 U.A.E. dirham 0.199738 0.199317 0.199343 Uruguayan peso 0.018323 0.018343 0.01835 0.018295 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

