KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 09, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.71 282.25 JPY 1.83 1.89 EURO 327.44 330.72 AED 76.80 77.53 GBP 377.47 381.27 SAR 75.05 75.64 INTERBANK 281.25 281.35 =========================================================================

