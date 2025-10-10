KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 09, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.71 282.25 JPY 1.83 1.89
EURO 327.44 330.72 AED 76.80 77.53
GBP 377.47 381.27 SAR 75.05 75.64
INTERBANK 281.25 281.35
=========================================================================
