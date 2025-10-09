Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad returns to Pakistan following his release from Israeli detention

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 9
|
281.27
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 9
|
281.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 9
|
153.07
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 9
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 9
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 9
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 8
|
6,753.72
|
Nasdaq / Oct 8
|
23,043.38
|
Dow Jones / Oct 8
|
46,601.78
|
India Sensex / Oct 9
|
82,046.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 9
|
48,580.44
|
Hang Seng / Oct 9
|
82,044.57
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 9
|
9,516.20
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 9
|
24,690.83
|
France CAC40 / Oct 9
|
8,083.27
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 8
|
15,580
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 8
|
364,521
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 9
|
268.68
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 9
|
62.63
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 9
|
4,024.04
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 9
|
276.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 9
|
65.07
|Stock
|Price
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
6.37
▲ 1 (18.62%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.35
▲ 0.77 (11.7%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
10.18
▲ 1 (10.89%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26.27
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Metro Steel / Sep 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
18.68
▲ 1.7 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Sep 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
48.13
▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Sep 19
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
18.91
▲ 1.72 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 19
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
61.78
▲ 5.62 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Sep 19
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
45.94
▲ 4.18 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.92
▲ 2.63 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.35
▼ -0.63 (-10.54%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 19
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
26.46
▼ -2.94 (-10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
247.10
▼ -27.46 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 19
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
33.80
▼ -3.75 (-9.99%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 19
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
8.55
▼ -0.91 (-9.62%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 19
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.62 (-9.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 19
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
32.50
▼ -3.21 (-8.99%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Sep 19
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
105.19
▼ -9.18 (-8.03%)
|
Olympia Mills / Sep 19
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36.50
▼ -3.05 (-7.71%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Sep 19
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
6.09
▼ -0.5 (-7.59%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
169,773,055
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
165,854,902
▲ 2.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
162,011,397
▼ -0.11
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
135,091,867
▲ 0.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
94,275,609
▲ 0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 19
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
89,879,525
▲ 0.65
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
77,889,542
▲ 1.6
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
74,618,668
▲ 0.09
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 19
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
66,954,977
▼ -0.23
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Sep 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
58,032,740
▼ -0.21
