BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 243.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
GCIL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.16%)
TRG 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,860 Increased By 593.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 51,019 Increased By 201.5 (0.4%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 10:09am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.02, a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.21.

Globally, the US dollar held steady on Thursday, on track for its best week in nearly a year, buoyed by a weak yen that has struggled on the back of a change of guard in Japan’s ruling party.

The yen has been whiplashed after conservative Sanae Takaichi was picked as head of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, putting her on course to become the country’s first female prime minister and stoking bets of a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

The Japanese currency was last a touch stronger at 152.49 per dollar, after having slid to an eight-month low of 153 per dollar overnight. It has fallen more than 3% for the week thus far, set for its worst performance since September 2024.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed at 98.77 .

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their recent policy meeting that risks to the US job market had increased enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary of high inflation amid a debate about how much borrowing costs were weighing on the economy, minutes of their September meeting showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a plan to end the war in Gaza, easing geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.51%, at $65.91 a barrel by 0413 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.61%, to $62.17.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories