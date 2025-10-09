KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Bullish sentiments were witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced over the Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) making significant progress toward a staff-level agreement (SLA), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 700 points during the intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 2:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 166,033.79, an increase of 767.05 points or 0.46%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks traded in the green, including MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, SNGP and UBL.

In a major development, Pakistan and the IMF made significant progress toward a SLA following review talks under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), the Washington-based lender said after concluding its mission to the country.

“The IMF mission and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching an SLA on the second review under the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the EFF and on the first review of the 28-month arrangement under the RSF.

“Program implementation remains strong, and broadly aligned with the authorities’ commitments,” the IMF said in a statement.

Moreover, Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending a bloody two-year-old war that has upended the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile and bearish session as early optimism faded amid aggressive institutional selling. The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 165,266.75 points, down 907 points or 0.55%.

Internationally, Asian stock markets scored fresh highs on Thursday as investors doubled down on all things AI-related, while gold held atop $4,000 and the dollar retained its recent hefty gains.

Oil prices dipped as geopolitical tensions eased a little on news that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan to end the two-year conflict.

US President Donald Trump said he might travel to Egypt this weekend to discuss further steps in the deal.

In equity markets, a resumption of the bull run in AI-related tech saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach record highs as funds were again rewarded for buying the dips.

A jump in tech pushed Japan’s Nikkei up 1.5% and back near all-time peaks. Data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through October 4.

Stocks in Taiwan climbed 1.2% to a fresh record, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update