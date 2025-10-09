WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 8, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 07-Oct-25 06-Oct-25 03-Oct-25 02-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.853943 0.854931 0.855857 0.856473 Japanese yen 0.00486568 0.00487733 0.004951 0.00495118 U.K. pound 0.98281 0.982754 0.981201 0.98235 U.S. dollar 0.731993 0.732087 0.729382 0.728665 Algerian dinar 0.00563966 0.00563988 0.0056296 Australian dollar 0.483994 0.480736 0.482303 Botswana pula 0.0553387 0.0552726 0.0550683 0.0551599 Brazilian real 0.137188 0.137559 0.136353 0.136344 Brunei dollar 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 0.565558 Canadian dollar 0.524689 0.524606 0.522742 0.521854 Chilean peso 0.000760046 0.000760081 0.000758556 0.000759667 Czech koruna 0.0350992 0.0351813 0.0352648 0.0353412 Danish krone 0.114374 0.1145 0.114623 0.114703 Indian rupee 0.00824949 0.00824553 0.00821584 Israeli New Shekel 0.223129 0.220025 Korean won 0.000518254 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39958 2.39989 2.39024 Malaysian ringgit 0.173705 0.173727 0.173065 0.173265 Mauritian rupee 0.016043 0.0161281 0.016008 0.0160747 Mexican peso 0.0398338 0.0398897 0.0396615 0.0394208 New Zealand dollar 0.426715 0.42666 0.424537 0.423755 Norwegian krone 0.0735997 0.0735677 0.0733099 0.0733595 Omani rial 1.90375 1.904 1.8951 Peruvian sol 0.211865 0.211342 0.209653 0.210293 Philippine peso 0.0125861 0.0126248 0.0125433 0.0125138 Polish zloty 0.20065 0.200869 0.201192 0.201233 Qatari riyal 0.201097 0.201123 0.200183 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195198 0.195223 0.194311 Singapore dollar 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 0.565558 Swedish krona 0.0779892 0.0778059 0.077784 0.0778435 Swiss franc 0.91832 0.916828 0.915504 0.916099 Thai baht 0.0225166 0.0226106 0.0224868 0.0224695 Trinidadian dollar 0.108517 0.108377 0.108097 0.108263 U.A.E. dirham 0.199317 0.199343 0.198411 Uruguayan peso 0.0183434 0.0183503 0.0182945 0.0182568 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

