WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 8, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 07-Oct-25 06-Oct-25 03-Oct-25 02-Oct-25
Chinese yuan
Euro 0.853943 0.854931 0.855857 0.856473
Japanese yen 0.00486568 0.00487733 0.004951 0.00495118
U.K. pound 0.98281 0.982754 0.981201 0.98235
U.S. dollar 0.731993 0.732087 0.729382 0.728665
Algerian dinar 0.00563966 0.00563988 0.0056296
Australian dollar 0.483994 0.480736 0.482303
Botswana pula 0.0553387 0.0552726 0.0550683 0.0551599
Brazilian real 0.137188 0.137559 0.136353 0.136344
Brunei dollar 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 0.565558
Canadian dollar 0.524689 0.524606 0.522742 0.521854
Chilean peso 0.000760046 0.000760081 0.000758556 0.000759667
Czech koruna 0.0350992 0.0351813 0.0352648 0.0353412
Danish krone 0.114374 0.1145 0.114623 0.114703
Indian rupee 0.00824949 0.00824553 0.00821584
Israeli New Shekel 0.223129 0.220025
Korean won 0.000518254
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39958 2.39989 2.39024
Malaysian ringgit 0.173705 0.173727 0.173065 0.173265
Mauritian rupee 0.016043 0.0161281 0.016008 0.0160747
Mexican peso 0.0398338 0.0398897 0.0396615 0.0394208
New Zealand dollar 0.426715 0.42666 0.424537 0.423755
Norwegian krone 0.0735997 0.0735677 0.0733099 0.0733595
Omani rial 1.90375 1.904 1.8951
Peruvian sol 0.211865 0.211342 0.209653 0.210293
Philippine peso 0.0125861 0.0126248 0.0125433 0.0125138
Polish zloty 0.20065 0.200869 0.201192 0.201233
Qatari riyal 0.201097 0.201123 0.200183
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195198 0.195223 0.194311
Singapore dollar 0.567041 0.566587 0.565544 0.565558
Swedish krona 0.0779892 0.0778059 0.077784 0.0778435
Swiss franc 0.91832 0.916828 0.915504 0.916099
Thai baht 0.0225166 0.0226106 0.0224868 0.0224695
Trinidadian dollar 0.108517 0.108377 0.108097 0.108263
U.A.E. dirham 0.199317 0.199343 0.198411
Uruguayan peso 0.0183434 0.0183503 0.0182945 0.0182568
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
