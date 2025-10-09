KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.71 282.25 AED 76.81 77.53
EURO 327.40 331.02 SAR 75.05 75.62
GBP 377.84 381.71 INTERBANK 281.25 281.35
JPY 1.83 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
