KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.71 282.25 AED 76.81 77.53 EURO 327.40 331.02 SAR 75.05 75.62 GBP 377.84 381.71 INTERBANK 281.25 281.35 JPY 1.83 1.89 =========================================================================

