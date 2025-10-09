BML 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
BOP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.4%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.57%)
DCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
DGKC 245.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (0.8%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.27%)
FFL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.97%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.66%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 105.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.38%)
NBP 214.86 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PAEL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 196.88 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.63%)
PREMA 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
PRL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
PTC 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.59%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
SSGC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.36%)
TRG 70.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,354 Increased By 88.3 (0.51%)
BR30 55,379 Increased By 441.7 (0.8%)
KSE100 166,433 Increased By 1166.4 (0.71%)
KSE30 51,267 Increased By 450.5 (0.89%)
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 281.71
Open Offer     Rs 282.25
========================

