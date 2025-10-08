BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee moored near record low as central bank defence persists

Reuters Published October 8, 2025

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee lumbered in a tight band on Wednesday, holding above its all-time low even as the U.S. dollar continued to charge higher, with traders pointing to likely central bank intervention to support the local currency.

The rupee closed at 88.7975 against the U.S dollar, a whisker away for its all-time low of 88.80 hit last week but little changed on the day.

Traders noted that the Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly defended the rupee near 88.80, keeping volatility in check, but persistent dollar demand from importers has kept it pinned near that level.

The local unit has remained steady around that mark even as the dollar has risen over 1% this week against its major peers, boosted by weakness in the euro and the Japanese yen due to political developments.

The euro was last down nearly 0.4% at $1.1615 while the Japanese yen slipped to 152.90, its weakest level since February.

“The real test for USD bears begins this week as FX quant signals deteriorate for both EUR and JPY,” analysts at BofA Global Research said in a note.

Traders also said that in addition to spot market interventions, the RBI has conducted dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for October delivery of maturities between January and March 2027, over the last three sessions.

Dollar-rupee forward premiums have dropped in response to this, with the 1-year implied yield falling to 2.18%, its lowest since August 29.

Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, due later on Wednesday, alongside remarks from a clutch of central bank policymakers.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee moored near record low as central bank defence persists

World economy not doing as bad as feared, IMF chief says

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting as war of words with PML-N deepens

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Read more stories