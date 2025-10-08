BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BOP 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
DGKC 247.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.61%)
FCCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.29%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
SNGP 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
SSGC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,046 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 51,002 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2025 10:21am

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281, a gain of Re0.22 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.22.

Globally, the Indian rupee may inch towards a record low at the open on Wednesday, bogged down by the dollar index’s rally to a six-week high and weakness in Asia, prompting bets on another round of central bank intervention.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the Indian rupee will open in the 88.78-88.82 range versus the US dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 88.7725.

The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 88.80 last Tuesday. In the four sessions since then, the local unit has managed to avoid slipping to a new low, helped by active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

The dollar index rose 0.5% on Tuesday and gained another 0.3% in Wednesday’s Asian session, inching towards the 99 mark, its highest level in six weeks.

The slump in the Japanese yen helped lift the index, with the yen trading at its weakest since February amid investors assessing the likely policy stance of Japan’s next prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher in early trade on Wednesday as markets started to brush off oversupply fear for the time being, having digested a decision by OPEC+ to restrain November production increases.

Brent crude futures was up 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.85 a barrel by 0045 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.17.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories