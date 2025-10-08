BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, helped by a smaller than expected output hike from producer group OPEC+ next month, though concerns about oversupply capped further gains.

Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.98 a barrel by 1348 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 54 cents, or nearly 0.9%, to $62.27.

The benchmarks settled broadly flat in the previous session as investors weighed signs of a supply glut against a smaller-than-expected increase to November output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+.

“The bare minimum that OPEC+ decided to get away with on Sunday still provided some support,” PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said in a note on Wednesday.

OPEC+ agreed to raise its output targets for November by 137,000 barrels per day on growing concerns about a looming glut in the oil market, sources from the group told Reuters.

Oil slips on OPEC+ output hike, supply glut fears

Goldman Sachs said it saw an inventory build of 1.5 million bpd in the last quarter despite strong seasonal demand. The bank expects a surplus of 2 million bpd over the period from Q4 2025 to Q4 2026.

But it sees an upside risk for prices from declines to Russian production.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inventory data from the Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.78 million barrels in the week ended October 3.

Conversely, gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the sources said, citing the API data.

Meanwhile, the Interfax news agency reported Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak saying that Russia has gradually been raising its crude production and was close last month to meeting the output quota agreed by OPEC+.

Its energy sector has been under serious strain in the past two months due to a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil and gas infrastructure, mainly targeting oil refineries.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent oil Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Read more stories