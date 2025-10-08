Copper edges higher

LONDON: Copper prices crept higher on Tuesday on continued mine disruptions, but held below 16-month highs hit in the previous session on a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at USD10,684 per metric ton by 0940 GMT, having hit its highest since May 2024 on Monday at USD10,800.

LME copper has climbed 21percent so far this year, pushed higher in recent weeks by mine problems in Chile, Congo and Indonesia. Operations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, one of the world’s biggest copper mines, have been halted for nearly a month after a mud-flow disaster killed seven workers.