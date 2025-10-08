BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
CPHL 95.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
FFL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
GCIL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 211.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.06%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 198.99 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.79%)
PREMA 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
PTC 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.18%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,476 Increased By 68.1 (0.39%)
BR30 55,690 Increased By 224.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 166,618 Increased By 444 (0.27%)
KSE30 51,220 Increased By 70.5 (0.14%)
Copper edges higher

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:49am

LONDON: Copper prices crept higher on Tuesday on continued mine disruptions, but held below 16-month highs hit in the previous session on a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at USD10,684 per metric ton by 0940 GMT, having hit its highest since May 2024 on Monday at USD10,800.

LME copper has climbed 21percent so far this year, pushed higher in recent weeks by mine problems in Chile, Congo and Indonesia. Operations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, one of the world’s biggest copper mines, have been halted for nearly a month after a mud-flow disaster killed seven workers.

