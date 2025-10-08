BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,342 Increased By 168.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 51,114 Decreased By -35 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2025

Gold marches towards USD4000 mark

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:50am

NEW YORK: Gold extended its record-breaking rally on Tuesday, hovering just USD22 shy of the USD4,000 per ounce milestone, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month and persistent safe-haven demand amid the ongoing US government shutdown. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to USD3,978.01 per ounce by 0923 am ET (1323 GMT), after hitting an all-time high of USD3,985.48 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6percent to USD4,000.90, breaching the USD4,000/oz milestone for the first time. “It’s ongoing safe-haven flows stemming in part from the government shutdown and no real indication that is likely to be resolved in the immediate term here.

So there’s still a pretty decent bid in gold,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Non-yielding gold, which tends to do well during times of uncertainty and low interest-rate environments, has climbed 52 percent so far this year. The metal’s rally has been driven by a cocktail of factors, including expectations of interest rate cuts, ongoing political and economic uncertainty, solid central bank buying, inflows into gold ETFs and a weak dollar.

The US government shutdown entered its seventh day on Tuesday. The shutdown has postponed the release of key economic indicators, forcing investors to rely on secondary, non-government data to gauge the timing and extent of Fed rate cuts. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France and Japan gripped currency and bond markets for a second day running. Investors are now pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed meeting this month, with an additional 25-bp cut anticipated in December. Elsewhere, China’s central bank added gold to its reserves in September for the 11th straight month, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

Goldman Sachs raised on Monday its December 2026 gold price forecast to USD4,900 per ounce from USD4,300, citing strong Western exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and likely central bank buying. Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.4percent at USD48.31 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1 percent to USD1,624.63 and palladium was up 1.6 percent at USD1,340.68.

