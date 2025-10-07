BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hanoi flooded again as storm season brings more rain to Vietnam’s north

Reuters Published October 7, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Matmo flooded parts of Hanoi on Tuesday, the latest in a series of deluges that have inundated the Vietnamese capital over the past month as a run of storms has swept across the country’s northern regions.

Heavy downpours flooded major roads, leaving motorbikes and cars stranded and forcing residents to wade through calf-deep water. Inner-city districts have been particularly affected, with drainage struggling to handle the volume of rain.

“It’s a loop - rains come, streets flood and people desperately try to get by,” said Nguyen Ngoc Long, a Hanoi resident. “I fear this will soon become a norm for us.”

Several schools in the capital closed or shifted to online teaching, while several flights from and to Noi Bai International Airport have been delayed or rescheduled.

Last week, there was severe flooding in Hanoi due to Typhoon Bualoi, which killed at least 51 people in Vietnam and caused approximately $600 million of damage.

Many families had just finished cleaning up mud and debris from Bualoi before Matmo brought another wave of heavy rains.

The weather agency has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Hanoi throughout Tuesday morning, warning of potential floods in low-lying areas, and said that up to three more storm systems were expected to hit the country before the end of 2025.

Vietnam Typhoon Matmo

Comments

200 characters

Hanoi flooded again as storm season brings more rain to Vietnam’s north

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories