BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (9.76%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.16%)
FCCL 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-1.74%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.35%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.8%)
NBP 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.4%)
PREMA 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.04 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (8.54%)
SNGP 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.47%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.58%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
TREET 29.19 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.81%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,528 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 56,258 Decreased By -281.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 167,303 Decreased By -449.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,531 Decreased By -255.9 (-0.49%)
Oct 07, 2025
World Print 2025-10-07

Lawyer tries to hurl object at India’s CJ over remark about Hindu god

Reuters Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:26am

NEW DELHI: A lawyer tried to hurl what appeared to be a shoe at India’s Chief Justice B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday, media and lawyers present said, over recent remarks he made about the Hindu god Vishnu. Gavai reportedly said in separate court proceedings recently that a man filing a plea seeking the replacement of a damaged statue of the god should “go and ask the deity himself to do something”, and the court rejected the plea.

The lawyer on Monday approached the raised platform where Gavai was sitting and had to be stopped by security personnel as he prepared to throw an object at him, media reported.

Gavai, who is set to retire next month as India’s top judge, asked the court to continue proceedings as his would-be attacker was led out of court, legal website LiveLaw said.

LiveLaw said it was not clear whether the object in the attacker’s hand was a shoe or a roll of paper.

“We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan Dharma,” the attacker, whose name was not given in reports on the incident, shouted as he was being led out, referring to another name for Hinduism, the Hindustan Times newspaper said.

Last month, Gavai said that the remarks he had made in court about the god were misconstrued and that he respected all religions.

An association of Supreme Court lawyers condemned Monday’s incident and demanded that the court initiate proceedings against the lawyer involved.

“This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the constitutional values of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity,” the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association said in a statement.

