Copper falls from 16-month highs

LONDON: Copper prices slid on Monday after hitting 16-month highs earlier in the session as profit taking triggered by a stronger dollar outweighed concerns about supplies from top producer Chile and Indonesia.

Benchmark copper was down 0.6percent at USD10,645 a metric ton at 0958 GMT from an earlier USD10,800, the highest since May 22 for a gain of nearly 25 percent since early April.

Traders said part of the reason for copper’s rapid climb since late last week has been the absence of the Chinese market for the Golden Week holiday.

Chinese players have many times during the latest rally sold LME copper. But with the strengthening US currency making dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies some traders and funds betting on higher copper prices are squaring their long positions, traders said.

However, suspended operations at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg operation in Indonesia after a mudslide and other disruptions this year, including Kamoa-Kakula in the Democratic Republic of Congo and El Teniente mine in Chile, mean worries about supplies are expected to persist.

“While we are bullish on copper prices versus historical averages... we believe that there is a ceiling at USD11,000 for the coming two years,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

“The copper market is currently in a modest surplus, which we expect to be maintained in 2026, even after a significant drop in global refined output following recent mine disruptions.

We do not see a deficit materialising until the end of the decade.” Focus was also on lead stored in LME registered warehouses, specifically cancelled warrants or metal earmarked for delivery which at 22 percent mean more than 30,000 tons of the battery metal could leave the LME system.

The cancellation last week narrowed the discount for the cash contract over the three-month forward. Three-month lead was down 0.7 percent at USD2,005 a ton.

In other metals, aluminium eased 0.2 percent to USD2,704, zinc lost 0.6 percent to USD3,016, tin retreated 1.6percent to USD36,845 and nickel ceded 0.6percent to USD15,335.