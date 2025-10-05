Security forces kill most-wanted TTP commander

PESHAWAR: Security forces have eliminated two key terrorists, including a most-wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander carrying a PKR 10 million bounty, in two separate incidents along the Pak-Afghan border, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In the first incident, notorious TTP commander Toor Dal, also known as Gohar, succumbed to injuries sustained during recent clashes. A resident of the Loi Mamond area in Bajaur, Toor Dal was a high-value target wanted for his involvement in the targeted killings of locals. He was reportedly buried in Warah Kharki, Afghanistan.

7 India-sponsored terrorists killed

In a separate cross-border operation, Pakistani forces killed another terrorist, Khan Zarin of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, in a retaliatory strike in the Barikot district of Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

According to official sources, the action was taken after terrorist groups, including the TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had been persistently firing into Pakistan from the same area. The Pakistani response was described as a “surgical, accurate, and effective” operation that neutralized the threat.

Officials refuted propaganda suggesting civilian casualties, stating that the terrorist organization itself had confirmed the death of its member. The operation sends a clear message that attacks originating from foreign soil will be met with a decisive response and that those targeting Pakistan will be held accountable.