BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Print Print 2025-10-05

Security forces kill most-wanted TTP commander

APP Published 05 Oct, 2025 05:32am

PESHAWAR: Security forces have eliminated two key terrorists, including a most-wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander carrying a PKR 10 million bounty, in two separate incidents along the Pak-Afghan border, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In the first incident, notorious TTP commander Toor Dal, also known as Gohar, succumbed to injuries sustained during recent clashes. A resident of the Loi Mamond area in Bajaur, Toor Dal was a high-value target wanted for his involvement in the targeted killings of locals. He was reportedly buried in Warah Kharki, Afghanistan.

7 India-sponsored terrorists killed

In a separate cross-border operation, Pakistani forces killed another terrorist, Khan Zarin of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, in a retaliatory strike in the Barikot district of Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

According to official sources, the action was taken after terrorist groups, including the TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had been persistently firing into Pakistan from the same area. The Pakistani response was described as a “surgical, accurate, and effective” operation that neutralized the threat.

Officials refuted propaganda suggesting civilian casualties, stating that the terrorist organization itself had confirmed the death of its member. The operation sends a clear message that attacks originating from foreign soil will be met with a decisive response and that those targeting Pakistan will be held accountable.

