Print 2025-10-05

Silver hits new highs, gold rebounds

Published October 5, 2025

KARACHI: The bullion market roared with activity on Saturday as silver hit unprecedented peaks while gold staged comeback, thrilling investors but alarming price-sensitive buyers.

Gold of 24-karat surged by Rs2,100 per tola to close at Rs409,878. Ten-gram gold saw a rise by Rs1,801 to Rs351,404, while 22-karat gold advanced Rs1651 to Rs322,132.

Silver outshone the yellow metal, shattering all previous records with a Rs57 jump per tola to Rs4,896 in the local market. Internationally, silver climbed $0.57 to $47.97 per ounce, while gold gained $21 to settle at $3886 per ounce.

It is noteworthy that actual trading in the open market may vary, with gold and silver often changing hands at prices different from those officially quoted by the association.

