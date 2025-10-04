BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Markets Print 2025-10-04

PSX rises amid mixed sector moves

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Friday on a positive note, with selective buying across key sectors driving moderate market volatility.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose to 168,990.07 points, gaining 500.44 points or 0.30 percent from Thursday’s close of 168,489.63. During the session, it recorded an intraday high of 169,988.62 and a low of 168,613.41 points.

Meanwhile, BRIndex100 settled at 17,712.26 points, up 56.94 points or 0.32 percent, with a total volume of 1,331.31 million shares. BRIndex30 rose 116.95 points or 0.21 percent to 56,975.62, trading 974.31 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, some intraday profit-taking was observed in the second half of trading, as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend. The brokerage highlighted that FFC, UBL, HUBC, SYS, and AICL were the largest contributors to the index, adding a cumulative 980 points, while profit-taking in the banking sector, led by MEBL, MCB, HBL, and BAHL, collectively subtracted 577 points. Traded value-wise, HUBC (Rs 10bn), PSO (Rs 5.4bn), BOP (Rs 4.53bn), ATRL (Rs 3.93bn), and FFC (Rs 2.6bn) dominated activity.

Market turnover in the ready counter reached 1,570 million shares with a traded value of Rs 78.67 billion, up from Rs 70.19 billion on Thursday. Overall market capitalization increased slightly to Rs 19.660 trillion from Rs 19.655 trillion. In the ready market, 201 companies advanced, 254 declined, and 30 remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK led trading volumes with 211.44 million shares, closing at Rs 9.07. It was followed by Bank of Punjab with 131.82 million shares at Rs 33.50, and WorldCall Telecom with 103.92 million shares at Rs 1.76.

Among major gainers, PIA Holding Company Limited (B) surged by Rs 823.67 to Rs 25,849.70, while Nestle Pakistan Limited rose by Rs 199.85 to Rs 8,601.59. On the downside, Rafhan Maize Products fell by Rs 88.86 to Rs 9,809.84 and Hoechst Pakistan Limited declined by Rs 44.48 to Rs 3,983.07.

Sectoral performance remained mixed. The BR Automobile Assembler Index surged 515.34 points (2.06 percent) to 25,527.52, while the BR Cement Index inched up 21.39 points (0.16 percent) to 13,675.57. The BR Commercial Banks Index declined 496.27 points (0.97 percent) to 50,888.76. In the power and energy segment, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index rose 276.6 points (0.94 percent) to 29,650.56, while the BR Oil and Gas Index fell 30.99 points (0.21 percent) to 14,863.67. The BR Tech & Communication Index added 18.17 points to close at 3,793.57.

