Regional Transport Ministers Conference from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has said that a two-day Regional Transport Ministers Conference will be held in Islamabad on 23-24 October.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar chaired a briefing session with Resident Ambassadors and representatives of international organizations on the forthcoming Regional Transport Ministers Conference scheduled on 23–24 October 2025 in Islamabad.

He underlined the importance of regional connectivity in driving economic growth, enhancing trade, and strengthening cultural ties. He expressed hope for the full participation of regional countries, noting that the region holds immense potential to foster cooperation and development through shared infrastructure.

The Minister of Communications, Resident Ambassadors from regional countries, and representatives of international organizations attended the meeting, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concerned departments.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

The Committee reviewed ongoing initiatives relating to the privatization of state-owned entities. Discussions focused on finalizing G2G arrangements designed to ensure smooth transfer of assets to enhance efficiency, and strengthen the role of private sector participation in line with broader economic reforms.

