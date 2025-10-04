WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 3, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 02-Oct-25 01-Oct-25 30-Sep-25 29-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102425 0.102588
Euro 0.856473 0.85513 0.856399 0.855981
Japanese yen 0.00495118 0.00492395 0.00490095 0.00489654
U.K. pound 0.98235 0.982444 0.980143 0.980511
U.S. dollar 0.728665 0.729384 0.729409 0.730172
Algerian dinar 0.0056296 0.00563591 0.00563384 0.0056362
Australian dollar 0.482303 0.481466 0.481556 0.479796
Botswana pula 0.0551599
Brazilian real 0.136344 0.137097 0.137159 0.137191
Brunei dollar 0.565558 0.564976 0.564864 0.565806
Canadian dollar 0.521854 0.523231 0.524511
Chilean peso 0.000759667 0.000757888 0.000758821 0.000761468
Czech koruna 0.0353412 0.0352002 0.0351912 0.0352298
Danish krone 0.114703 0.114539 0.114723 0.114672
Indian rupee 0.0082251 0.00821478 0.00822675
Israeli New Shekel 0.220632 0.219733
Korean won 0.000518254 0.0005198 0.000520189 0.000517266
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39024 2.3926 2.3915 2.39401
Malaysian ringgit 0.173265 0.173127 0.173051 0.173376
Mauritian rupee 0.0160747 0.0159577 0.0159157 0.0159724
Mexican peso 0.0394208 0.0397534 0.0397841 0.0397899
New Zealand dollar 0.423755 0.422423 0.421781 0.42193
Norwegian krone 0.0733595 0.0733514 0.0730307 0.0733016
Omani rial 1.8951 1.89697 1.89703 1.89902
Peruvian sol 0.210293 0.210561
Philippine peso 0.0125138 0.0125434 0.0125669 0.0125334
Polish zloty 0.201233 0.201237 0.200856 0.200536
Qatari riyal 0.200183 0.20038 0.200387 0.200597
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194311 0.194502 0.194509 0.194713
Singapore dollar 0.565558 0.564976 0.564864 0.565806
Swedish krona 0.0778435 0.077489 0.0774566 0.0776048
Swiss franc 0.916099 0.913901 0.91439 0.915691
Thai baht 0.0224695 0.0224813 0.0225628 0.0226473
Trinidadian dollar 0.107974 0.108084
U.A.E. dirham 0.198411 0.198607 0.198614 0.198822
Uruguayan peso 0.0182568 0.0182918 0.0183062 0.0183235
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments