WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 3, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-Oct-25 01-Oct-25 30-Sep-25 29-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102425 0.102588 Euro 0.856473 0.85513 0.856399 0.855981 Japanese yen 0.00495118 0.00492395 0.00490095 0.00489654 U.K. pound 0.98235 0.982444 0.980143 0.980511 U.S. dollar 0.728665 0.729384 0.729409 0.730172 Algerian dinar 0.0056296 0.00563591 0.00563384 0.0056362 Australian dollar 0.482303 0.481466 0.481556 0.479796 Botswana pula 0.0551599 Brazilian real 0.136344 0.137097 0.137159 0.137191 Brunei dollar 0.565558 0.564976 0.564864 0.565806 Canadian dollar 0.521854 0.523231 0.524511 Chilean peso 0.000759667 0.000757888 0.000758821 0.000761468 Czech koruna 0.0353412 0.0352002 0.0351912 0.0352298 Danish krone 0.114703 0.114539 0.114723 0.114672 Indian rupee 0.0082251 0.00821478 0.00822675 Israeli New Shekel 0.220632 0.219733 Korean won 0.000518254 0.0005198 0.000520189 0.000517266 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39024 2.3926 2.3915 2.39401 Malaysian ringgit 0.173265 0.173127 0.173051 0.173376 Mauritian rupee 0.0160747 0.0159577 0.0159157 0.0159724 Mexican peso 0.0394208 0.0397534 0.0397841 0.0397899 New Zealand dollar 0.423755 0.422423 0.421781 0.42193 Norwegian krone 0.0733595 0.0733514 0.0730307 0.0733016 Omani rial 1.8951 1.89697 1.89703 1.89902 Peruvian sol 0.210293 0.210561 Philippine peso 0.0125138 0.0125434 0.0125669 0.0125334 Polish zloty 0.201233 0.201237 0.200856 0.200536 Qatari riyal 0.200183 0.20038 0.200387 0.200597 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194311 0.194502 0.194509 0.194713 Singapore dollar 0.565558 0.564976 0.564864 0.565806 Swedish krona 0.0778435 0.077489 0.0774566 0.0776048 Swiss franc 0.916099 0.913901 0.91439 0.915691 Thai baht 0.0224695 0.0224813 0.0225628 0.0226473 Trinidadian dollar 0.107974 0.108084 U.A.E. dirham 0.198411 0.198607 0.198614 0.198822 Uruguayan peso 0.0182568 0.0182918 0.0183062 0.0183235 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

