KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 168,990.07 High: 169,988.62 Low: 168,613.41 Net Change: 500.44 Volume (000): 831,084 Value (000): 60,878,664 Makt Cap (000) 5,049,824,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,527.52 NET CH (+) 515.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,675.57 NET CH (+) 21.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,888.76 NET CH (-) 496.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,650.56 NET CH (+) 276.6 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,863.67 NET CH (-) 30.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,793.57 NET CH (+) 18.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 03- October -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025