Markets Print 2025-10-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 168,990.07
High: 169,988.62
Low: 168,613.41
Net Change: 500.44
Volume (000): 831,084
Value (000): 60,878,664
Makt Cap (000) 5,049,824,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,527.52
NET CH (+) 515.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,675.57
NET CH (+) 21.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,888.76
NET CH (-) 496.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,650.56
NET CH (+) 276.6
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,863.67
NET CH (-) 30.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,793.57
NET CH (+) 18.17
------------------------------------
As on: 03- October -2025
====================================
