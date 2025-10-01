India RBI’s dovish turn builds rate cut confidence, bonds jump

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds rallied on Wednesday, as markets saw central bank commentary hinting at a rate cut in two months’ time, while some analysts also revised their calls to predict a cut in the next policy.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged as expected, but said that low inflation had opened up policy space for supporting economic activity further.

The emphasis on growth spurred a rethink among some analysts.

That reflects a shift from its August meeting, with the possibility for further easing without any notable caveats, ANZ economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur said.

“Current projections indicate the possibility of another rate cut in December 2025,” with an even deeper rate cut being plausible if growth undershoots expectations dramatically, they said.

Bearish bets to persist in India 10-year bond, valuation buying to cap downside

The RBI raised its growth forecast by 30 basis points to 6.8%, even as Governor Sanjay Malhotra said ongoing tariff and trade policy uncertainties will impact external demand.

“Prolonged geopolitical tensions and volatility in international financial markets caused by risk-off sentiments of investors pose downside risks to the growth outlook,” he said.

The five-year 2030 bond yield was down 8 basis points, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 5 bps after the policy decision.

Rahul Bajoria, head of India and ASEAN economy research at BofA Securities, now anticipates 25 bps of rate reductions each in December and February as the central bank signaled the growth outlook has not changed significantly, despite tax cuts.

Prior to Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement, both ANZ and Bofa were expecting at most one further rate cut to 5.25%, in this cycle.

Meanwhile, DBS, which had earlier marked 5.50% as its expected floor for the policy repo rate, now predicts one 25 bps rate cut in its projection, likely in December.

The MPC is likely to be guided by growth rather than inflation, senior economist Radhika Rao said.

Capital Economics has retained their call of another 50 bps of easing, with a cut in each of the two remaining meetings of the financial year on December 5 and February 6.