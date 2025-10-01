BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

India RBI’s dovish turn builds rate cut confidence, bonds jump

Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds rallied on Wednesday, as markets saw central bank commentary hinting at a rate cut in two months’ time, while some analysts also revised their calls to predict a cut in the next policy.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged as expected, but said that low inflation had opened up policy space for supporting economic activity further.

The emphasis on growth spurred a rethink among some analysts.

That reflects a shift from its August meeting, with the possibility for further easing without any notable caveats, ANZ economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur said.

“Current projections indicate the possibility of another rate cut in December 2025,” with an even deeper rate cut being plausible if growth undershoots expectations dramatically, they said.

Bearish bets to persist in India 10-year bond, valuation buying to cap downside

The RBI raised its growth forecast by 30 basis points to 6.8%, even as Governor Sanjay Malhotra said ongoing tariff and trade policy uncertainties will impact external demand.

“Prolonged geopolitical tensions and volatility in international financial markets caused by risk-off sentiments of investors pose downside risks to the growth outlook,” he said.

The five-year 2030 bond yield was down 8 basis points, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 5 bps after the policy decision.

Rahul Bajoria, head of India and ASEAN economy research at BofA Securities, now anticipates 25 bps of rate reductions each in December and February as the central bank signaled the growth outlook has not changed significantly, despite tax cuts.

Prior to Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement, both ANZ and Bofa were expecting at most one further rate cut to 5.25%, in this cycle.

Meanwhile, DBS, which had earlier marked 5.50% as its expected floor for the policy repo rate, now predicts one 25 bps rate cut in its projection, likely in December.

The MPC is likely to be guided by growth rather than inflation, senior economist Radhika Rao said.

Capital Economics has retained their call of another 50 bps of easing, with a cut in each of the two remaining meetings of the financial year on December 5 and February 6.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India RBI’s dovish turn builds rate cut confidence, bonds jump

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

CTD kills 18 terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Oil pauses as markets assess OPEC+ plans, demand concerns

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Read more stories