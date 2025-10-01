BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India raises wheat purchase price by 6.6% to boost output

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:46pm

MUMBAI: India has raised the price at which it will buy new-season wheat from domestic farmers by 160 rupees ($1.80) or 6.6% to encourage growers to expand acreage and boost supplies in the world’s second-biggest producer of the grain.

The revised purchase price of 2,585 rupees ($29.15) per 100 kg for 2026 compares with 2,425 a year earlier, Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told a news conference after a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

India sets a price each year at which it will buy wheat and rice from local farmers to distribute for free to 800 million beneficiaries of the world’s biggest food welfare programme.

India grows one wheat crop a year, with plantings in October and November and harvests from March.

Russian wheat export prices rise on import demand

“The price hike was necessary to maintain farmers’ interest in wheat, as rapeseed offered better returns than wheat last year. Farmers in some states are now inclined to shift to rapeseed,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Wheat and rapeseed are primarily grown in northern, central, and northwestern India, where the cooler climate supports their cultivation

India Wheat

Comments

200 characters

India raises wheat purchase price by 6.6% to boost output

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories