BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
DCL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 258.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-2.79%)
FCCL 60.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
FFL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
GCIL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
HUBC 235.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.39%)
KEL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.32%)
KOSM 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
MLCF 107.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.94%)
NBP 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.24%)
PREMA 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
PRL 35.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.65%)
PTC 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.28%)
SNGP 136.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.03%)
SSGC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.03%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.65%)
TRG 77.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.26%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 55,761 Decreased By -615.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 164,596 Decreased By -897.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 50,627 Decreased By -359.6 (-0.71%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 11:17am

The Pakistani rupee posted further gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 281.13, a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.32.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as the US government entered a shutdown that is likely to delay the release of crucial jobs data.

Government funding expired at midnight in Washington after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a last-minute interim deal.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six counterparts including the euro and yen, stood at 97.814 as the deadline passed. It had fallen as low as 97.633 overnight for the first time since last Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump warned congressional Democrats on Tuesday that letting the federal government shut down would allow his administration to take “irreversible” actions, including closing programs important to them.

The US Labor and Commerce departments said their statistics agencies would halt data releases in the event of a partial shutdown. That includes Friday’s scheduled nonfarm payrolls release, which is seen by markets as key in determining whether a Federal Reserve interest rate cut is likely at the end of this month.

The euro edged up slightly to $1.1738, after rising to the highest since September 24 at $1.1762 on Tuesday.

The dollar was flat at 147.92 yen following a three-day 1.2% slide.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday after two days of declines as investors weighed OPEC+ plans for a larger output hike next month and the outcome of a US government shutdown that could impact economic activity and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose 28 cents to $66.31 a barrel by 0500 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 26 cents to $62.63 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Oil takes a breather with OPEC+ output hike, US government shutdown in focus

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

OGDCL announces major hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Pakistani meat exporter commences operations at Karachi EPZ plant

Read more stories