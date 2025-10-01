BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
CPHL 99.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 258.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
FFL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
HUBC 236.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.38%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.6%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.65%)
NBP 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.24%)
PREMA 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.44%)
PRL 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.6%)
PTC 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.46%)
SNGP 136.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.85%)
SSGC 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.65%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.44%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 55,761 Decreased By -615.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 164,595 Decreased By -898.3 (-0.54%)
KSE30 50,628 Decreased By -359.3 (-0.7%)
Oct 01, 2025
Markets

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 12:03pm

After initial buying momentum, profit-taking was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 900 points during the intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 164,606.84, a decrease of 886.74 points or 0.54%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors, including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, ARL, HUBCO, SNGPL, SSGC, MCB, NBP, UBL and DGKC, traded in the red.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sought progress on streamlining the National Finance Commission (NFC) process, a key sticking point in the resource-distribution mechanism between the Centre and provinces, official sources revealed to Business Recorder.

The finance ministry and the visiting IMF mission continued the technical discussions under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as part of the ongoing second review of the $7 billion programme and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

On Tuesday, the PSX closed on a bullish note as across-the-board buying lifted the indices to fresh highs. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,645.90 points, or 1%, to settle at 165,493.59.

Globally, Wall Street futures slipped, gold struck a record high and Asian stocks wavered on Wednesday, as the deadline passed for a US government shutdown that is expected to delay the release of crucial jobs data and muddy the interest rate outlook.

With no clear path out of the impasse, agencies warned that the government shutdown would halt the release of a closely watched September employment report and lead to the furlough of 750,000 federal workers at a daily cost of $400 million.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.5%. Gold prices climbed to $3,875 an ounce, hitting a record high for the third straight session. European futures were little changed.

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei dropped over 1%, after an 11% surge the previous quarter. South Korean shares rose 0.6%, adding to the 11.5% gain in the last quarter, after data showed its exports rose at the fastest pace in 14 months in September.

This is an intra-day update

