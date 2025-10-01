PSW links Port Community System with govt agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has linked the Port Community System with other government agencies/authorities to ensure speedy clearance of vessels and digitization of all import/export processes at ports retrospectively.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO 1885(I)/2025 on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the Pakistan Single Window Governing Council has announced that the Port Community System, including Maritime Single Window, shall apply to the other government agencies or authorities and the relevant subordinate departments with effect from July 1, 2025.

Port Community System will apply to Mercantile Marine Department, Border Health Services, Pakistan-Port Health Establishment, Federal Investigation Agency-Immigration Wing & Anti-Human Smuggling Seaport, FBR-Pakistan Customs, FBR-Inland Revenue, Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, and Gwadar Port Authority.

Officials said that full implementation of the PSW system will result in direct savings of USD 430 million to the national economy in terms of reduction in costs for documentary and border compliance. In addition to digitising customs and other government agencies, the PSW programme also covered the port community systems, trade information portals, B2B transactions, digital payments, etc. to cover the entire supply chain.

The Port Community System has digitised all processes of ports under a single window. All port-related work such as payments, health, immigration, customs, FIA, etc. and vessel clearance processes would be done under this new system.

On the other hand, the Airport Community System will digitally connect freight forwarders, ground handling agents, airlines, and couriers. The implementation of the ACS will reduce 80,000 documents per year.

