Oct 01, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 281.92
Open Offer     Rs 282.35
========================



