BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.63%)
BOP 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
DCL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.7%)
DGKC 270.00 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (2.06%)
FCCL 60.88 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
FFL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
HUBC 241.14 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.34%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
NBP 204.50 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.02%)
PAEL 56.52 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
PIBTL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PPL 208.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.35%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PTC 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
SNGP 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,282 Increased By 146.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,863 Increased By 831.1 (1.48%)
KSE100 165,192 Increased By 1344.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 50,783 Increased By 511.6 (1.02%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 10:15am

The Pakistani rupee continued to improve against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.10, a gain of Re0.25 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 281.35.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday in cautious trading as investors braced for a possible US government shutdown that would halt economic data releases, including the crucial jobs report later this week.

Government funding will expire at midnight on Tuesday unless Republicans and Democrats agree to a last-minute temporary spending deal, with President Donald Trump and his opponents making little progress at a White House meeting.

The payrolls report, crucial for decision-making by policymakers at the Federal Reserve, is scheduled for Friday, and a delay could leave the central bank flying blind on the labour market.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that emerging signs of weakness in the labor market drove his support for cutting interest rates at the most recent central bank meeting.

Traders are currently pricing in 42 basis points of Fed easing by December and a total of 104 basis points by the end of 2026, about 25 bps less than levels seen in mid-September.

That could put the dollar in a vulnerable position in the near term, with the broader US currency index, which has dropped 9.7% this year, easing a bit to 97.948 in early Asian hours.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday as another anticipated production increase by OPEC+ and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region via Turkey reinforced the outlook for a looming supply surplus.

Brent crude futures for November delivery, expiring on Tuesday, fell 54 cents, or 0.8%, to $67.43 a barrel by 0320 GMT.

The more active contract for December was down 53 cents, or 0.8%, at $66.56 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $62.95 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.8%.

This is an intra-day update

