BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.63%)
BOP 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
DCL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.7%)
DGKC 270.00 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (2.06%)
FCCL 60.88 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
FFL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
HUBC 241.14 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.34%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
NBP 204.50 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.02%)
PAEL 56.52 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
PIBTL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PPL 208.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.35%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PTC 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
SNGP 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,282 Increased By 146.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,863 Increased By 831.1 (1.48%)
KSE100 165,192 Increased By 1344.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 50,783 Increased By 511.6 (1.02%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

  • Benchmark index gains over 1,200 points during trading
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 11:13am

The record-breaking buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 165,000 level for the first time during intraday trading on Tuesday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,100.04, an increase of 1,252.36 points or 0.76%.

Buying momentum was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, OGDC, POL, PPL, SNGP, SSGC, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the green.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday began talks for the second review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with discussions centering on fiscal performance and governance reforms.

Official sources said talks focused on Pakistan’s recent economic performance, revenue collection, spending discipline, and progress on structural reforms. The government also updated the IMF on the National Fiscal Pact, capital market reforms and transparency in development spending.

On Monday, the PSX began the new week on a bullish note as across-the-board buying lifted key indices to fresh record levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,590.68 points, or 0.98%, closing at 163,847.69.

Internationally, shares in Asia edged higher and gold continued its record climb on Tuesday as markets weighed prospects for a US government shutdown that would delay closely watched jobs figures.

US Vice President JD Vance said the government appeared “headed to a shutdown” after little progress in budget talks between President Donald Trump and Democratic opponents.

A government closure would halt the publishing of critical employment numbers later this week, putting the spotlight on the Labor Department’s JOLTS report on August job openings due later on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% in early trading, poised for a 5.6% gain this month that would be the best in a year. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.3%, down for a third day.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies Mette Frederiksen PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Oil dips as OPEC+ plan stokes supply-surplus concerns

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories