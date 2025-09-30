BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
BOP 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
CPHL 101.24 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
DCL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
DGKC 267.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.22%)
FCCL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.79%)
FFL 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GCIL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
HUBC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.64%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.79%)
PAEL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
POWER 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
PPL 210.04 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.9%)
PREMA 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.33%)
PRL 37.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.17%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
SSGC 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TELE 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.9%)
TREET 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
BR100 17,303 Increased By 167.5 (0.98%)
BR30 56,467 Increased By 435.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as OPEC+ plan adds to expectations of supply surplus

  • Brent crude futures for November delivery , expiring on Tuesday, fell 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.13 a barrel
Reuters Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 02:36pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday ahead of another anticipated production increase by OPEC+ and as the resumption of oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region via Turkey reinforced market expectations of a supply surplus.

Brent crude futures for November delivery , expiring on Tuesday, fell 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.13 a barrel by 0809 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $62.68 a barrel, down 77 cents, or 1.2%.

The drops extend Monday’s falls when both Brent and WTI settled more than 3% lower after their sharpest daily declines since August 1.

Selling pressure intensified as OPEC+ sources hinted at another output hike, after prices declined following the resumption of Iraq’s Kurdistan region’s crude oil exports via Turkey, PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

In a meeting scheduled for Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, together known as OPEC+, will likely approve another oil production increase of at least 137,000 barrels per day, three sources familiar with the talks said.

“Although (OPEC+ is) under their quota anyway, the market still does not seem to like the fact that more oil is coming in,” Marex analyst Ed Meir said.

Meanwhile, crude oil flowed on Saturday through a pipeline from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to Turkey for the first time in 2-1/2 years, after an interim deal broke a deadlock, Iraq’s oil ministry said.

The market has remained cautious in recent weeks, balancing supply risks, mainly arising from Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian refineries, with expectations of oversupply and weak demand.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump won Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s support for a U.S.-backed Gaza peace proposal, but the stance of Hamas was uncertain.

In an ideal scenario, shipping traffic through the Suez Canal would return to normal following a Gaza peace deal, which would remove a significant portion of the geopolitical risk premium, PVM’s Varga said.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the potential risk of a U.S. government shutdown has raised demand concerns, said ANZ analysts in a note on Tuesday.

OPEC+ Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls as OPEC+ plan adds to expectations of supply surplus

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories