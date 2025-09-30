Zelenskiy proposes joint air shield with allies

WARSAW: Ukraine has offered to build a joint air defence shield with its allies to protect against threats from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, after a series of airspace incursions that caused alarm on NATO’s eastern flank.

NATO leaders have said that Russia has been testing the alliance’s readiness and resolve with airspace incursions in Poland and the Baltic states, and Kyiv says its experience in dealing with aerial threats would be valuable.

“Ukraine proposes to Poland and all our partners to build a joint, fully reliable shield against Russian aerial threats,” he said in an address to the Warsaw Security Forum delivered via video link. “This is possible. Ukraine can counter all kinds of Russian drones and missiles and if we act together in the region we will have enough weapons and production capacity.”

Ukraine has already said that its troops and engineers will train their Polish counterparts on countering drones. Romania, meanwhile, aims to partner with Ukraine to build drones under a new European Union defence funding mechanism, but it will be at least seven years before the country has a multi-layered air defence system, a government source told Reuters on Friday. Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu told the Warsaw Security Forum that new drone fragments were found in the eastern Romanian county of Tulcea, neighbouring Ukraine, on Monday. The topic of defence cooperation with Kyiv was high on the agenda as leaders gathered in Warsaw for the annual security forum. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told the conference that “Europe’s and Ukraine’s defence industry must work together more closely and effectively”. “The European Union must back this by providing a much more flexible regulatory framework for the defence industry in Europe.”